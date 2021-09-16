Division of Highways opens bids on Jefferson Road connection, 31 other projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday opened bids for 32 projects, including a road connecting a Kanawha County shopping center and Jefferson Road.

The project impacting the Trace Fork Shopping Center in South Charleston will include building a half-mile connector road from RHL Boulevard to Jefferson Road. The road will be an additional access point for the shopping center while also alleviating congestion on Corridor G.

Crews will build the road in conjunction with an ongoing widening project on Jefferson Road.

“In a lot of ways, it’s even more important than the Jefferson Road project,” said Jimmy Wriston, the state Department of Transportation’s deputy secretary.

The project will be funded through the Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.