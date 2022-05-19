Division of Highways opens bids for I-64 interchange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways has opened bidding for a new Interstate 64 interchange near Culloden.

The state Department of Transportation announced the project on Wednesday.

The effort will involve connecting U.S. Route 60 in Culloden with Interstate 64 between Hurricane and Milton.

“This project should relieve some of the congestion at the Hurricane exit and create better access to the businesses in the Culloden area,” said Todd Rumbaugh, the state Division of Highway’s chief engineer of construction.

The project is supported through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The estimated cost is $32 million.