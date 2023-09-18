Divers recover body from Gauley River near Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The National Park Service (NPS) said a body has been recovered from the upper Gauley River.

The body was found near Summersville. It’s unknown at this time if the body is that of a woman who fell out of a raft and was swept under “Shipwreck Rock” in an incident from earlier this month.

In a release put out by the NPS, they said the body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to confirm the identification.

According to the NPS, Lee Lenora Doyle, 63, of Monterey, Virginia was on a commercial trip down the Gauley River on Saturday, September 9, when she fell from a raft and became trapped under the massive rock.

Authorities said last week that the recovery efforts for the woman’s body were going to happen as early as this week, once the high flows from the tributaries of the Gauley had settled.

Another man had died while on a training run near the Iron Ring rapid the same week as the incident where Doyle drowned.