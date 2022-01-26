Disney On Ice returns to Charleston beginning Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the most popular family shows of the year at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) is back and hits the ice this week.

Disney On Ice: Mickey and Friends returns Thursday and ends Sunday at the facility. The first show is Thursday at 7 p.m.

CCCC describes the show as Mickey Mouse being joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

China Quinn, a performer in the show that plays Ariel, told 580-WCHS it’s well worth the price of admission.

“Our show follows Mickey and his three friends, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, on an adventure to find Mickey’s favorite memory. So in the end, you have to come out and see it, to find out Mickey’s favorite memory,” she said.

The show features Moana, Anna, Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen,” Fantasia, Nemo and Dory from “Finding Nemo,” Woody and the Toy Story gang, and many Disney Princesses.

Quinn said it’s exciting to get back to Charleston because the Disney On Ice show was put on pause due to COVID-19 from March 2020 to Sept. 2021.

“It’s really all about the audiences, the kids and all of them dressing up. There’s nothing like the memories that we make,” she said.

Showtimes in Charleston include:

JAN 27, 2022

7 p.m.

JAN 28, 2022

10:30 a.m.

7 p.m.

JAN 29, 2022

11 a.m.

3 p.m.

7 p.m.

JAN 30, 2022

1 p.m.

5 p.m.

The CCCC states “There are no COVID 19 testing or proof of vaccination requirements to attend this event. We follow state and local guidelines which are not requiring masks. Mask wearing is a personal option.”