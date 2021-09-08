Discussions continue on Kanawha County Schools calendar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education has begun considering the calendar for the 2022-2023 academic year with proposals having a later starting time compared to the current calendar.

The board is considering two plans, in which classes would begin on Aug. 15, 2022 or Aug. 22, 2022. Both proposals would have fall classes end before Christmas, but only two days set aside for Thanksgiving.

“The 22nd is really pushing it as far as our accounting department is concerned. It only gives them roughly three days to process everything,” Superintendent Tom Williams said. “But it’s possible to start school on Monday, Aug. 22, finishing then on May 25, which is the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend.”

Board President Becky Jordon said she wants students and educators to enjoy time away from school for the holidays rather than stressing about classwork.

“As long as the semester ends at Christmas — and they both do — I will be at the pleasure of the majority,” she said.

Board member Jim Crawford noted there may be absences around Thanksgiving because of the state deer hunting season.

“I understand that we can’t penalize our employees, either,” he added. “That was my main concern, that they do not lose a pay period.”

The board will hold a public hearing at its Sept. 16 meeting related to the calendar proposals.