Dirty Birds welcome fans in 2023 home opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in the 2023 season, the Charleston Dirty Birds took the field at GoMart Ballpark.

It was a good turnout of fans for opening night in Charleston for Owner Andy Shea and his team.

Unfortunately the game ended in a loss, but nonetheless, fans were happy to see baseball back in the capital city after the team began their season on the road with three separate series.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin applauded Shea in what has been labeled as an exciting year for the team, the ballpark, and the city.

“He’s brought a different element and feel to this team and this park and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Goodwin.

Nick and Madeline Fitzwater are Charleston natives and season ticket holders, but they said they’ve already seen the Birds in action this season.

“We’ve already been on the road, we saw them at High Point,” Nick Fitzwater said. “We’ve been fans for a while, ever since they were the Wheelers.”

They were happy to return to their usual seats and see their hometown team for the first time this year in Charleston. What may be more fun than the game is the other fans they get to enjoy it with not too far behind home plate.

“We’re very excited, we got new jerseys this year too,” they said.

No, they’re not referring to jerseys for the team. They mean jerseys for the group they’re a part of in a section just behind home plate. Their ringleader: Rob Blackstone, also known as the toast man. If you’re a Charleston native, you’ve probably heard of him.

Blackstone, who was dressed in a black and light blue suit, had a whole cast of fans donning white and red toast-themed jerseys which pay homage to his use of a toaster to burn some bread and fling to nearby fans when a Dirty Birds pitcher strikes out an opposing batter.

“If you strike out, you’re toast,” Nick Fitzwater explained.

Madeline Fitzwater said anything to heckle the opposing team, but also get the entire fanbase involved and checked into the game is what being a Dirty Birds fan is about.

Fans enjoyed the game with just about perfect weather conditions Tuesday night. A mixture of black, orange and blue surrounded the ballpark.

What also happened before the game began, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin along with Blackstone and community leaders helped drop the curtain on a brand new mural that sits on the first-base side of the main concourse that honors a trailblazer for women in baseball.

Toni Stone was the first of three women to play professional baseball, doing so for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro leagues. A native of Bluefield, West Virginia, Stone played second base for the Clowns in 1953.

After the mural reveal, a ceremonial first pitch was delivered by the governor, Jim Justice, with Babydog by his side.

The Dirty Birds fell in their home opener Tuesday night 8-3. They continue their series against the Barnstormers Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s game is slated for 10:35 a.m. On Thursday, the Birds get back to a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.