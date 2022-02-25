Dirty Birds to hold job fair Saturday at Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the Charleston Dirty Birds prepare for their first full season with a new name, the team is looking to fill several job openings.

A job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.

Open positions are in the following areas: concessions, bat boy, merchandise store, grounds crew, fun zone and promo team.

Lindsey Webb, the team’s marketing director, said it’s the perfect summer job for teens.

“We’re pretty flexible. We understand that kids have school in the beginning of the season and they’re doing extracurricular activities after school ends,” Webb said on Friday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS in Charleston.

The Dirty Birds name change was announced last September. The team was originally known as the West Virginia Power.

Webb said the COVID-19 pandemic threw them for a loop and that they’re excited to return to some normalcy.

“We were just getting into the office and had to cram-pack every single planning into a month and a half. We’re really excited because we’ve had an entire off-season to plan all the fun stuff that is going to happen next season,” she said.

Webb said $1 beer Thursdays will make a return when the season kicks off April 21.