Dirty Birds tag P.J. Phillips to lead team in 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Dirty Birds have their manager for 2024.

The team announced Monday it has hired former professional baseball player and recent manager P.J. Phillips to lead the team.

“I’m happy to be back in the ALPB, a league I am very familiar with, pumped to be back working with Andy Shea and continuing on the winning tradition we have together,” said P.J. Phillips. “I can’t wait to bring a championship-caliber team to the city of Charleston and to the fans who, I believe, are the best in the league.”

Phillips previously managed the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League earlier this year. He spent two seasons with the Lexington Legends where he led the team to an Atlantic League championship in 2021 over the Dirty Birds. Phillips has also managed the Vallejo Admirals, leading the team from having the worst record in 2016 to the best in 2017 and winning the Pacific Association championship.

“When we started our search, we knew we wanted a fierce competitor, a champion, a person with integrity, and someone to make our community proud. I didn’t need to look far,” said Dirty Birds’ Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. “P.J. embodies everything and more that we were looking for. We have shared great success in the past and we are completely aligned on the future and what we need to do: bring Charleston a championship.”

In 2023, Phillips managed the New Jersey Jackals to a 60-35 record, which was tied for the best mark in the Frontier League. The Jackals led the Frontier League in many offensive categories including runs, hits, and home runs.

“We’re excited and honored to have P.J. as our Field Manager,” added Dirty Birds’ General Manager, Ben Blum. “His competitive nature and proven track record of success are valued and bring the leadership we need for the Dirty Birds to win the 2024 ALPB Championship.”

Phillips was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round in 2005. He played six seasons in affiliated minor leagues as a middle infielder and outfielder, mostly within the Angels organization. Phillips reached Triple-A ball in 2012 with the Cincinnati Reds organization. He then played for two ALPB teams before heading west to Vallejo where his playing career ended and his managerial career began.

P.J. Phillips is the younger brother of Brandon Phillips, a 3-time MLB All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove winner, and World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Brandon spent a majority of his career as the second baseman for the Cincinnati Reds (11 years).

The Dirty Birds open the 2024 season at GoMart Ballpark on Thursday, April 25 against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks.