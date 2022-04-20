Dirty Birds set to open season Thursday night at home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s time to play ball once again in Charleston.

The Charleston Dirty Birds, formerly West Virginia Power, is set for its season opener Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.

The team, an independent club in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, plays the Staten Island Ferry Hawks with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. 2022 will mark the first full season for the franchise to play under the name Dirty Birds. A rebranding was done Sept. 2021 in the late stages of last season.

“It was a pretty busy offseason putting together this roster. We really feel confident in this club. Not only do we have fantastic ballplayers but we have a bunch of really good young men representing our city out in the community,” Billy Horn, manager of the Dirty Birds said on MetroNews ‘Hotline’ with Dave Weekley

Horn was been in Charleston permanently since the beginning of April, he said. Horn comes to Charleston from the High Point Rockers where he was the Bench Coach and Director of Player Procurement.

He has been working the phones and working with the front office on preparing the team’s roster.

The opening day roster includes popular Infielder and 2021 Charleston Dirty Birds’ MVP, Alberto Callaspo. Callaspo made his major league debut in 2006 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has had major league experience with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A’s, Atlanta Braves, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team said.

Joining Callaspo on the Dirty Birds’ roster are five new faces to Charleston for the 2022 season including four Triple-A veterans and a High-A utility outfielder — RHP Kevin Herget (AAA), RHP Jose Mesa, Jr (AAA), INF Connor Justus (AAA), RHP Walker Weickel (AA), and UTL OF Zach Sullivan (A+).

Charleston’s opponent in its opening series, Staten Island, made history in the offseason by signing female Kelsie Whitmore. On April 8, Whitmore became one of the first women to sign a contract with a professional league affiliated with Major League Baseball.

“I’ve always believed that if you are better than we have, we’ll sign you. If they are going to allow women, if she’s good enough to be here and hold her own, which I have heard she has been in other leagues she has been in, you have to tip your cap. Good for her,” Horn said.

The Dirty Birds will play Staten Island at home Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. The homestand will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday against the Long Island Ducks.