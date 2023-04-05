Dirty Birds say fans can exchange cash for cash card at cashless GoMart Ballpark

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fans can still bring cash to the Charleston Dirty Bird games this season even though GoMart Ballpark will be cashless.

Dirty Birds Manager of Marketing Eden Douglas tried to clear up some confusion that may be associated with this week’s cashless announcement during an appearance Wednesday on WCHS Radio’s 580 Live.

Douglas said fans with cash can exchange it for a cash card that can be used to purchase items.

“We’ll take your cash, give you that card and then that card is reloadable or you can use it throughout the entire season. If you do have (money) left (on the card) at the end of the night we’ll give you cash back,” Douglas said.

There are no fees associated with the card, Douglas said.

She said they don’t want any fans to stay away because of the decision to go cashless.

“We are cashless but we are also giving you the opportunities if you do bring cash. I just want people to understand that we can still do this,” Douglas said.

She said there are many reasons to go cashless including getting through concession lines and back into your seats more quickly. It will also speed up the process of accounting for the money made after a home game.

“It’s just safer. It’s more secure and it’s just a faster way for fans to have an experience at the ballpark,” Douglas said.

The Dirty Birds home opener is May 9.