Dirty Birds playing first of many at GoMart Ballpark Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The time has finally come for Dirty Bird baseball in West Virginia’s capital city.

The home opener for Charleston’s team is Tuesday, May 9, as the Dirty Birds are set to take on the Lancaster Barnstormers out of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

For the Dirty Birds, it’s been a rough stretch to begin the 2023 season. The team won their season opener in New York City when they defeated the State Island Ferry Hawks, but since then have lost six consecutive games. The Dirty Birds got swept by the High Point Rockers in the following series and also dropped all three games on the road to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

As for the visiting team, the Barnstormers are also seeing a less than ideal start to the season, coming into Charleston with a 2-7 record. The Dirty Birds are 1-6 so far this season.

The Barnstormers and the Dirty Birds are both in the south division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Although GoMart Ballpark has hosted plenty of great baseball action the past few weeks, it will finally host its true home team.

The ballpark will begin the season by offering half-off beer and buy one, get one free hot dogs. As part of the first promotional night, GoMart will also have baseball bingo.

Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch will be Governor Jim Justice, joined by the First Lady Cathy Justice, and their beloved English bulldog Babydog.

The First Lady will also be hosting a school supply donation drive at a table on the main concourse of GoMart Ballpark for Communities In Schools. Those who donate school supplies at the table will receive a complimentary ticket for the Dirty Birds home game on May 23.

First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. This game begins a three-game series with Lancaster.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dirtybirdsbaseball.com