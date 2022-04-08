Dirty Birds just days away from Opening Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the Major League Baseball season gets underway this weekend, fans of the Charleston Dirty Birds are eager to begin the 2022 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season.

Coaches and players of the Dirty Birds have been arriving in the Capital City this week in preparation for the home opener April 21. Lindsey Webb, the Director of Marketing/Entertainment/Media Relations for the team appeared on Friday’s 580-LIVE and previewed the season.

2022 will be the first full season for the organization since rebranding from the West Virginia Power to the Dirty Birds.

“All our coaches are in, we’ve had players arrive. It’s always exciting to see the guys come back in, it makes it seem more real that the season is coming. All the players should be in by April 11,” Webb said.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds is April 21 at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Webb said the special promotions schedule kicks off right away on opening night.

“Our dollar beer nights are back every Thursday. The opening night happened to fall on a Thursday so our fans can get dollar beers,” Webb said.

Webb said Furry Friends Fridays are back where fans can bring any pet to the ballpark for $2. All proceeds will benefit the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. Select Friday games will also feature giveaways.

“We’re doing a lot of t-shirts, hats this season. The first Friday giveaway is the Friday after opening day. That’s going to be a white Dirty Birds Baseball t-shirt presented by Prevent Suicide West Virginia,” Webb said.

She said there will also be Throwback Thursdays following opening night.

“Our select Thursday nights for Throwback Thursdays we will play as the Charleston Charlies. We will wear our throwback uniforms, everything around the game will be announced as the Charleston Charlies. Fans will be immersed in the Charlies’ experience,” Webb said.

Sunday home games for the Dirty Birds have shifted from 1 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. first pitch this season.

The Dirty Birds have two scheduled home exhibition games against the Washington Black Sox on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 at 12 pm. Both exhibition games will be free admission to the public.

Webb said the team’s merchandise store and box office are currently open during business hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.