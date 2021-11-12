Dinosaurs set to invade Charleston Friday to Sunday as part of Jurassic Quest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 100 life-sized dinosaurs are invading Charleston this weekend.

Jurassic Quest, known as one of the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibits in North America, is back at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center beginning Friday and running through Sunday.

The event features more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, and a section for young children.

Caleb Hughes, with the show title ‘Captain Caleb, the Dinosaur Trainer,’ told 580-WCHS that what sets Jurassic Quest apart from other dinosaur shows is its educational value.

“The Jurassic Quest has worked in pain-staking detail with world-class paleontologists to make sure they are true to life and life-sized based on the latest evidence,” Hughes said.

The ‘Triceratots’ soft play area is for the youngest children and features animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities, and more. Children can also dig for fossils while there and ride the dinosaurs.

Dinosaurs there but not limited to include Apatosaurus, Brachyceratops, Dilophosaurus, Ouranosaurus, Pterodactylus, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, and the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Tickets for the event can be found at the Jurassic Quest website.

PUBLIC HOURS:

Friday, Nov. 12 (9am-8pm)

Saturday, Nov. 13 (9am-8pm)

Sunday Nov. 14 (9am-6pm)