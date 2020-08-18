DHS: South Central outbreak ‘largely contained’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday reported the coronavirus outbreak at the South Central Regional Jail has been “largely contained.”

The agency said there were 57 positive test results and 433 negative tests among inmates following a recent round of tests, and six positive tests and 84 negative tests among employees.

The positive inmates are located in five of the Kanawha County jail’s 24 housing units. None of the inmates require additional medical care at the facility or elsewhere. Employees that have tested positive are self-quarantining at home.

The West Virginia National Guard will assist in sanitizing the facility, and the five housing units occupied by positive-testing inmates will be cleaned at a later time.

The correctional facility remains on lockdown. New inmates are being quarantined.