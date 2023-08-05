DHHR’s Bureau of Public Health offers reminder of maintaining routine vaccinations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To commemorate National Immunization Awareness Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health is joining up with nationwide partners to highlight the importance of routine vaccination.

Governor Jim Justice proclaimed August to be Immunization Month in West Virginia.

The Bureau of Public Health said on-time vaccination for children can provide immunity before they are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.

For adults, vaccines are recommended mainly based on age, health condition, job, lifestyle, and travel.

“Children and adults are encouraged to keep vaccinations up to date to protect themselves and vulnerable populations from vaccine preventable diseases,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer. “Vaccines are the safest way to protect against preventable illnesses, and routine well-visits with your physician help ensure you or your child do not fall behind on vaccines.”

To learn more about vaccines for all age groups, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines.