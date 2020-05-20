DHHR reports COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 75-year-old Kanawha County man is the latest death connected to COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported the death Wednesday morning. It’s the 69th death in West Virginia.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of this West Virginian,” state DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said.

According to the DHHR, there have been 80,641 total tests since early March with 1,545 confirmed cases and 79,096 negative. The state’s positive test rate is 1.92 percent. Thirty-one new confirmed cases were added from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning’s report. Most of the new positive tests came from Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (233), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (40), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (30), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (9), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (47), Wyoming (3).