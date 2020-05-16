DHHR: COVID-19 positive test rate falls below 2 percent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s positive coronavirus test rate fell below 2 percent for the first time since mid-March in new numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources Saturday morning.

The DHHR said the rate is now at 1.99 percent following 1,457 positive tests of the 73,936 tests conducted. The negative tests equal 71,936. There have been 64 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The state added 2,254 total tests between Friday evening and Saturday morning and only 10 of the tests were positive for COVID-19.

Confirmed cases per county Saturday morning included:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (205), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (97), Kanawha (203), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (115), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (46), Wyoming (2).