DHHR confirms two additional deaths in latest COVID-19 report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

The latest virus figures from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Wednesday evening confirmed the death of an 80-year old male from Kanawha County and a 95-year old female from Wayne County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We offer our sincere condolences to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The DHHR reported reports 42,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,109 positive, 41,675 negative and 40 deaths.

The positive test rate with the numbers stands at 2.59%, marking the third straight day of a rate below 3%. This means Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan for the state is officially underway.

Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (143), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).