DHHR closing its Vital Registration Office for three days next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will close its Vital Registration Office part of next week.

The DHHR announced Friday that it will close the office from Monday to Wednesday to allow for sanitization due to COVID-19-related illnesses among the staff.

The office plans to reopen on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The office is located at 350 Capitol Street in Charleston.

The general public can access certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates in person at their local County Clerk’s Office or by mail or online.