DHHR announces Diamond Building to undergo construction next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Diamond Building, the home of the state DHHR in downtown Charleston, will be undergoing some construction in the months to come.

The DHHR announced Thursday the building facade on both Capitol and Washington streets needs work. Scaffolding on both streets will be constructed starting next week.

Scaffolding will be installed across the whole Capitol Street side of the building and two-thirds of the Washington Street side, the agency said.

The project is designed to protect pedestrians on the sidewalk in the area, as well as provide a foundation for any future corrections needing to be made to the building.

The DHHR reports that there will be temporary and periodic closures of one lane of Washington Street and one lane of Capitol Street during the construction of the project. This comes in collaboration with the City of Charleston and the state DOH.