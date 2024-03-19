Detroit man gets maximum sentence for delivering fentanyl in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Detroit man is receiving the maximum sentence for violating the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Marcus Diangelo Holmes, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to no more than 30 years in a state correctional facility.

Holmes was convicted on January 29 after pleading guilty to three counts of delivery of fentanyl.

Court documents state that confidential human sources made numerous controlled buys for fentanyl from Holmes at the ParMar Store located at 1503 Washington Street East in Charleston in October and November of 2022.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Bannon prosecuted the case.