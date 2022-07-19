Detour set up around Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tractor trailer skidded on its side Tuesday morning in Charleston blocking both westbound lanes on Interstate 64 between the Westmoreland and Washington street exits.

The crash occurred at just before 4:45 a.m.

Kanawha Co- I-64 Westbound remains closed at MM 58 at the Washington St exit due to a tractor trailer rollover hauling hazardous materials. The road will be closed for several hours. Expect long delays and backups on surrounding roadways. pic.twitter.com/gZkVisQLxA — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) July 19, 2022

The large truck was hauling six containers of the flammable chemical acetone which will have to be transferred to another vehicle before the wreckage is removed. The offloading could take until midday, authorities said.

“The explosive limits, flammable limits inside the trailer are very high. They are going to have to get the fumes down to make it safe for them to operate and get in to remove the product,” CW Sigman, Director of Emergency Management for Kanawha County told MetroNews.

Traffic heading north on I-77 heading through Charleston trying to go west on I-64 is being detoured north on I-77 to Edens Fork. The traffic will exit there and then be directed southbound on I-77 at Edens Fork. The traffic will then reconnect to westbound I-64 in Charleston on the overpass above the crash site.

“The Charleston Fire Department has a well-tained hazardous crew and they are handling it pretty well,” Sigman said.