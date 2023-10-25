Deputy sitting in his cruiser is struck by tractor trailer in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — A deputy in Putnam County is in the hospital after being hit in his cruiser by a tractor trailer.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 35 and Hurricane Creek at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies had been responding to an original crash involving two vehicles, when the tractor trailer hit the cruiser.

Eggleton said one person was airlifted to a hospital following the crash.

The conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

Route 35 has since reopened following work to clear the roadway by emergency crews.