Deputy sitting in his cruiser is struck by tractor trailer in Putnam County

Posted by on in
Share on Google

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — A deputy in Putnam County is in the hospital after being hit in his cruiser by a tractor trailer.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 35 and Hurricane Creek at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies had been responding to an original crash involving two vehicles, when the tractor trailer hit the cruiser.

Eggleton said one person was airlifted to a hospital following the crash.

The conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

Route 35 has since reopened following work to clear the roadway by emergency crews.

Share on Google