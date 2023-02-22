Deputy and K-9 team up to catch wanted man

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Kanawha County deputy along with the help of his K-9, track down a wanted Sissonville man.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to an anonymous tip sent in about two wanted people spotted in the Sisson Terrace area.

One of those wanted subjects was identified as Ervin “Tubby” Page Jr. Deputies confirmed there was an active arrest warrant out for Page.

Corporal J.L. Miller spotted the two subjects in a white pickup truck while en route to the area. Miller turned around to track down the truck. He conducted a traffic stop and noticed then just one man was inside the truck. While Miller detained the driver of the vehicle, his K-9 Max tracked down the other man who had fled the scene.

Shortly after, Max found a man laying face down in a dark area near the parking lot of Jones Excavating. The K-9 engaged the man who turned out to be Page.

Page was arrested for one count of fleeing on foot, and one count of simple possession of methamphetamine. The active warrant was for trespassing and was executed on Page. He was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

He posted his own bond of $3,000 and was released. Page was also treated at the CAMC Hospital for a bite from the K-9.

As for the driver of the pickup, he was cited for multiple traffic citations, and his vehicle was impounded.