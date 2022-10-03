Deputies still looking for those who tried to steal Elkview ATM

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — A caller to Kanawha County 9-1-1 Monday morning reported things appeared to be out of sorts at the local Chase Bank in Elkview. Ana Pile of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said when deputies rolled up on the scene, it was quite a sight.

“There was a vehicle at the Chase Bank that turned out to be a pickup truck with a damaged ATM machine behind it. It appeared they had tied something to the ATM and pulled it from the ground,” she said.

Turned out the pickup truck had been reported stolen in the Elkview area. The thieves caused a lot of damage to the machine, but didn’t appear to have been successful at getting to the money.

“From all appearances it does not appear they got any money out of the ATM machine,” she said.

The initial call to 9-1-1 had come from Loomis which was monitoring a live feed of the video surveillance as the machine was being hooked up to the truck and ripped off its mounts.

Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are collecting surveillance video from the bank and other businesses in the area to see if they can get an identity on the suspects. So far nobody has been arrested.

The incident appeared to have happened around 3:30 a.m.