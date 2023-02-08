Deputies seek publics help finding vehicle, driver who forced accident

Alum Creek, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wants the publics help finding a vehicle and identifying its driver who was involved in a crash in Alum Creek.

A Kanawha County deputy was investigating the crash last Thursday on Childress Road just before noon.

Video surveillance showed a white SUV, believed to be newer than 2018, was driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lane. The SUV nearly hit a white pickup truck who was traveling south. The truck was forced off the road and crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the truck was treated at Thomas Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, the location of the white SUV, or the identity of the driver, should contact Deputy W.C. Hill at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.