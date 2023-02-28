Deputies searching for woman after near theft and damaging another’s vehicle

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A search is on for a woman accused of breaking into a residence and hitting another woman’s side-by-side.

Kanawha County deputies said a woman, described as having a tattoo on her neck and short hair, was found in a storage building at the victim’s residence on Triple Oaks Drive near Cross Lanes.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the woman claimed to be homeless and was looking for driftwood. The victim said the woman parked a car, which he soon learned was stolen, at a nearby church, Valley View Chapel.

The victim agreed she would take the woman to her car. When arriving at the church, the victim said she tried taking a picture of the vehicle and it’s license plate. She was then told by the suspect that the car was stolen.

After getting into the car, which deputies say is a silver Kia sedan, the suspect began ramming the car into the victims UTV, hitting it multiple times. The car also had an Ohio registration on the back of it.

The suspect fled the scene after causing heavy damage to the side-by-side. The victim was uninjured.

According to the news release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a yellow reflective vest, and a black hat at the time of the incident. She also was wearing a blonde wig.

Those with information on the identity of the suspect or her location should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.