Deputies search for vehicle that allegedly left scene of a crash in Institute

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Authorities are searching for a driver accused of leaving the scene of a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

Kanawha County deputies responded to the crash which happened Monday evening at around 7 p.m. on the entrance ramp to Interstate 64 from WV-25 & 1st Avenue South in Institute.

The crash likely occurred as a result of the fleeing vehicle’s failure to yield to merging traffic of Route 25 on the entrance ramp, according to deputies.

That vehicle has been described as a silver Kia Optima and it’s unknown if the vehicle suffered any damage from the incident.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Anyone who was involved in the crash or witnessed it happen is asked to contact Deputy H.K. Burdette at Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.