Deputies search for Cross Lanes stabbing suspect

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A 30 year old man is recovering after being stabbed near a home in Cross Lanes Monday morning.

The stabbing happened just before 6 a.m. in the 5100 block of Crystal Drive, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was stabbed in the arm by another man as he was walking in the road. Deputies said the victim does not live on Crystal Drive, so it’s unclear why he was in the area.

The victim and was treated at CAMC General Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

Deputies are searching for the suspect who is described as a white male, wearing a maroon shirt and a red bandana.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Deputy W.C. Hill at 304-357-0169.

An investigation continues.