Deputies search for breaking and entering suspect in Kanawha County

JEFFERSON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of breaking into a business and stealing over $4,000.

On Sunday, July 30, deputies responded to a reported breaking and entering at Nikki’s Hotspot, located at 6210 MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson. They discovered that the suspect had broken a window in the back of the building and then broke into a security safe where he stole approximately $4,397.

Surveillance video showed a white man wearing a black tee shirt, black hat, and face mask. Additional footage was obtained by investigators too that shows the suspect without the mask on, however, his identity is still unknown.

Anyone with information about the man or his location is asked to contact Detective C.A. Boner at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 304-357-0556 or submit a “tip” at www.kanawhasheriff.us.