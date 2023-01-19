Deputies say man high on drugs crashes into Kanawha County home

HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man for crashing his car into a house while driving under the influence.

Deputies said Harold Harless, Jr., 48, of Marmet, admitted to using methamphetamine while behind the wheel of his black Subuaru Impreza Wednesday night on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.

Harless failed several field sobriety tests after crashing the vehicle into the side of a house. Deputies later determined he was driving on a suspended license.

The house was significantly damaged. No one was hurt.

Harless faces one misdemeanor count of DUI and one misdemeanor count of DUI on a suspended license.

Harless is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail awaiting his arraignment.