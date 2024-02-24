Deputies say man crashed a stolen motorcycle after fleeing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies said they arrested a man Friday for leading them on a chase on a stolen motorcycle.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Jonathan Wayne Cossin, 31, of Charleston, has been charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and fleeing from an officer.

Deputies made an attempt at a traffic stop after they said the motorcycle had no visible registration, according to the complaint. Then, the driver sped away from deputies before eventually crashing along Falcon Drive.

A K-9 was deployed and found the suspect hiding in a creek.

Cossin’s bond has been set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 1.