Deputies say don’t fall for expo scam call

CHARLESTON ,W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Dept. says someone is fraudulently calling past vendors of the West Virginia Public Safety Expo asking them to donate money to the upcoming expo.

The expo, which is held in Charleston annually, is scheduled for next May. Investigators say organizers are not calling vendors, like the fraud calls, but the true organizers are contacting past vendors by letter.

“The only method of contact used by the Committee for the WV Public Safety Expo is an official letter. If you are contacted by any other method, please consider it a scam. The Committee for the WV Public Safety Expo will never solicit money from you over the telephone,” the sheriff’s department said.

The man making the scam call identifies himself as Zach and leaves a phone number, 877-780-4512, which is not affiliated with the expo.