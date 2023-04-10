Deputies say Clendenin-area shooting appears to be self-defense

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies say they are treating a Sunday night shooting as a case of self-defense.

Deputies said a 28-year-old man showed up at a residence on Mudlick Road at around 9:00 p.m. Sunday and was “being confrontational with everyone at the scene.” Deputies said a short time later his 35-year-old brother shot him in the leg. The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said it looks like self-defense right now.

“Preliminary indications that may be a great possibility but we’re going to collect all of the evidence and submit it to the prosecutor’s office to decide whether to present it to a grand jury,” Crawford said.

Three other women at the scene suffered injuries before the shooting, Crawford said.

“The altercation got out of hand and indications are that it could of been self-defense but we won’t know that until later,” he said.

The shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies.

“He surrendered a small caliber handgun over to deputies that he used in the shooting and it is believed at this time that the shooting incident was in self-defense,” investigators said.

Crawford said there were multiple shots fired and that will be part of the prosecutor’s review.

“You want to look at all of the evidence and all of the information you have,” he said.

Deputy M.D. Lonsinger was first on scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg. Crawford said Lonsinger put his training to good use.