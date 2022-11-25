Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.

The SUV went off the right side of the road and came to rest along a hillside, deputies said.

The victims were identified as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The name of the child who was killed was not released.

Two other children were injured and are in serious condition at a Charleston hospital.

Deputies said some of those in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The sheriff’s department released the following message in connection with the crash:

“The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office expresses our condolences to the friends and family of those involved in today’s tragic accident. Also, please pray for our deputies, first responders, and others who were involved in the investigation on Thanksgiving Day.”