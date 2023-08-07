Deputies release more information on Cross Lanes shooting death

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies say a man checking on his daughter was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Monday morning.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the shooting. The investigation is continuing.

Deputies said the shooting happened at Carleton Court Apartments in Cross Lanes shortly after Billie Joe Parker, 52, of Spencer, arrived there. Deputies said he drove to Cross Lanes to see about his daughter who had been a domestic dispute Sunday with her live-in boyfriend, Alexander James Hall, 23, of Cross Lanes.

Parker’s daughter was not at the residence but Hall was when Parker arrived. Deputies said the two men got into a fight that escalated and Hall pulled out a gun and shot Parker twice. He later died.

Deputies were on their way to Carleton Court Apartments at the time of the shooting to serve a warrant on Hall for the domestic dispute earlier in the day with Parker’s daughter. The deputies had advised the woman earlier in the night to file for a protection order and leave the residence which she did.

Deputies said they found Parker severely wounded on the ground when they arrived on the scene.

Hall has been questioned and is currently being held on a domestic battery charge. Deputies are conferring with Kanawha County prosecutors about whether there will be additional charges.