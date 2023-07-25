Deputies nab camper thief in St. Albans

ST ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies located a stolen camper on a mans property in St. Albans after receiving a ‘tip.’

Deputies came to a residence on Oakmont Drive after receiving the ‘tip.’

During their investigation, they spoke with people in the area and then found the Wildwood camper that matched the description of the one reported stolen from the Elkview area. The also identified a pickup truck at the same residence that matched the descriptions from the Elkview theft case.

After checking the camper’s VIN number, the deputies determined it was indeed the stolen Wildwood camper.

Following an interview regarding the stolen property, deputies arrested Scott Hutchins, 33, of St. Albans. They determined Hutchins was involved in the theft of the camper after noticing signs of forced entry.

Hutchins is facing a grand larceny charge and is currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

This case is still under investigation.