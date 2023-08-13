Deputies looking for driver in Cross Lanes hit and run

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a hit and run driver.

According to deputies, someone driving a blue Toyota Scion is believed to have gone off the highway in Cross Lanes at around 11 a.m. Friday. The car struck a 69-year-old man. The driver did not stop.

The vehicle is believed to have a recently repaired rear bumper that has a dull black finish. The rear quarter panel has existing damage and the brake light appears to be covered with red tape.

Deputies said the victim was treated at CAMC General and is now recovering at home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M.A. Lonsinger at 204-357-0169.