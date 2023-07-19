Deputies locate some stolen property from St. Albans home after Sunday break-in

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A St. Albans homeowner called police after receiving a call from his neighbor of multiple people breaking into his home.

A deputy with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home on Central Avenue Snday after a report came in of a residential burglary.

After arriving at the residence, the deputy noticed evidence that the home was broken into. The deputy said the back door of the home was pried open, certain areas of the home were messed with and multiple items were missing.

Investigators said gloves used by the suspects were found inside the residence along with some partially eaten food products.

During the investigation, a stray black dog was walking down Central Avenue and came to the residence that had been broken into. The dog laid down at the back door for a few moments, and then later walked into the nearby woods to a tent.

Deputies walked into the woods to the tent site. There, they found several more dogs and items that matched the descriptions from the homeowner of the stolen property. The items recovered by the deputies and the homeowner added up to around $400.00 worth of the stolen property. The deputies said approximately $900.00 worth of stolen property is still missing.

The suspects were not located and have not been identified at this time, according to deputies, who said they did however collect forensic evidence from the residence that they will use to identify them.

Anyone with video surveillance or information on the suspects is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.