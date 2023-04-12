Deputies investigation fatal crash involving pedestrian

The deadly collision occurred along U.S. Route 60 near the intersection of Burning Springs Road. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The male victim, whose name has not been released, was suspected to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident and was inattentive according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators added the victim was in violation of state law for crossing the highway on foot.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. and the motorist was on his way to work. He fully cooperated with investigators who said they found the driver in violation of no laws which would have caused the incident. The driver was not cited.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is reconstructing the accident scene and working with the State Medical Examiner’s office as part of the ongoing investigation.