Deputies investigating stolen ATV, reported shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting connected to a report of a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

Eric Spelock, 45, of Shrewsbury, reported a stolen ATV on Monday. Later in the day, he found someone riding the vehicle.

Spelock told authorities he fired a warning shot at the person, who left the ATV and fled on foot. The shooting happened on East Dupont Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies later found Cody Beard, of Cedar Grove, on the bank of the Kanawha River with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Beard, 22, was transported to a hospital for treatment and surgery. He was listed in serious condition.