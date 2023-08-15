Deputies investigating multiple overnight vehicle break-ins in the Pinch area

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple vehicle break-ins were reported in the Pinch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, one of their deputies responded to three separate reports of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering’s into vehicles

The incidents happened overnight on Ridgemont Drive in Pinch and Quick Road in Pinch.

The first report was taken in the 2200 block of Quick Road Tuesday morning at around 8 a.m. A local citizen reported that multiple items were stolen from inside two of his vehicles, including a wallet, debit card, a North Face backpack, and an Apple iPad.

At 9:45 a.m., a second report came in to the deputy in the 1000 block of Ridgemont Drive in Elkview. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was captured on video, showing the suspect attempting to break into a parked vehicle outside a residence. Video showed that the entry was unsuccessful and that the suspect quickly left the area on foot.

Following that report, the deputy responded to another reported vehicle break-in where a suspect had gained access to a vehicle in the 1000 block of Ridgemont Drive. Deputies said nothing was reported missing or damaged in that incident.

According to the deputy who investigated all three break-ins, all the vehicles involved were left unlocked.

The video surveillance captured from Ridgemont Drive showed a suspect, likely to be Caucasian, wearing dark clothes. Deputies could not determine if the suspect was male or female.

Deputies are currently working to determine if the incidents are related and involve the same suspect.

The department wants to remind citizens to make sure their items are safe and secure inside a vehicle, especially if they are valuable.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents with video surveillance to look at footage between the late night hours of Monday and Tuesday. Anyone with information about the vehicle break-ins or to report a break-in, they are asked to contact Deputy J.A. Morris at 304-357-0169.