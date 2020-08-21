Deputies investigating Hot Spot robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a robbery.

According to authorities, it happened at just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at Amber’s Hot Spot on Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

The sheriff’s department released a handful of surveillance photos that show a white man wearing dark clothing including a dark jacket along with a head scarf and mask. Deputies said the photos were actually from Jolie’s Hot Spot where the suspect was before arriving at Amber’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-357-0169, email us at tips@kanawhasheriff.us