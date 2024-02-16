Deputies investigate woman struck by vehicle early Friday morning

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident where a woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning near Pratt.

Deputies said a 39-year-old woman sustained a leg injury after being struck by a vehicle pulling a trailer just before 5 a.m. She was walking west on East Dupont Avenue. The vehicle was also traveling west. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

West Virginia State Police were able to locate the driver later along I-77 South. Responding deputies came to that area and gathered a statement. According to the driver, they didn’t know the pedestrian had been struck.

No charges have been filed. An investigation remains active.