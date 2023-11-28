Deputies get involved in high-speed chase with 15-year-old behind the wheel

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A high-speed chase spanning through two counties Sunday morning allegedly involved Kanawha County deputies and two juvenile males.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy was passed just before 3 a.m. on Elk River Road by a vehicle that was speeding and illegally passing other motorists. The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver refused and continued to travel at a high rate of speed into Clay County.

Deputies said the driver reached speeds over 100 mph. The driver eventually crashed over an embankment and into a tree after hitting a guardrail several times.

Two juvenile males were found by deputies inside the vehicle, with the driver being 15 years old. The two boys were trapped inside the wrecked car but were not injured.

The driver told deputies he fled because he became scared after seeing the deputies turning around. He now faces fleeing charges.