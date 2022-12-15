Deputies detail gunfire exchange between siblings in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville.

According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39, both of Sissonville, were in a verbal argument in the driveway of a residence on Grand Kids Way at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said as Atencio was attempting to leave in her vehicle, Slater came toward her with a gun. She then pulled her own gun and fired one shot. Slater returned fire striking Atencio.

Deputies found Slater dead in the driveway when they arrived on the scene. Atencio was taken to a hospital where she’s in serious but stable condition.

There have been no charges filed.

Deputies said the completed investigation will be forwarded to the Kanawha County prosecutor to determine if there should be criminal charges.