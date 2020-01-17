Deputies continue to investigate shots fired incident in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are continuing to investigate a shot fired incident in Cross Lanes Friday that put several schools on precautionary lockdown.

Metro 911 said the incident was reported in the 5300 block of Dalewood Drive before 9 a.m.

No one was hit by the bullets and deputies confirmed there were no bullet holes found in any nearby property.

The schools put on lockdown included Cross Lanes Elementary School, Point Harmony Elementary School and Andrew Jackson Middle School.