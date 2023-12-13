Deputies arrest man connected to Par Mar store crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — A man has been arrested and charged for crashing his vehicle into a Par Mar store in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m., the Par Mar near the intersection of Winfield Road and Teays Valley Road was hit by a vehicle, according to Putnam County dispatchers.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that Brandon Eugene Ferrari, 34, is charged with driving under the influence, destruction of property, leaving the scene of an accident and obstructing an officer.

Par Mar said it could be up to two weeks before the convenience store reopens because of the damage.