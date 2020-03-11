Department of Education reviewing Lincoln County Schools, middle school following report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lincoln County Schools and a middle school are under review of the West Virginia Department of Education due to multiple findings of noncompliance with state policies.

A report, compiled of findings from a department review team in January, found multiple incidents involving employees at Guyan Valley Middle School and actions not within state policy.

The state Board of Education discussed the report at its meeting Wednesday; the findings include multiple problems involving counseling, leadership, special education and personnel.

“It was believed by the board that this was a very serious situation that involves students and should have protected students, and that is our first concern,” said Dave Perry, the board’s president. “It’s serious in terms that it could lead, but we hope not, another county takeover.”

The report notes Guyan Valley Middle School’s acting counselor does not have the credentials to coordinate a school counseling program and the principal, Johnnalyn Davis, blocked a social worker from doing their duties while also giving them extra assignments, including changing student diapers.

The report also notes Davis prevented students from receiving services, and the acting counselor stored referral forms in a notebook at their house.

School staff told the review team there was a fear of retaliation from Davis, and parents and Guyan Valley Middle School staff complained to Lincoln County Schools more than any other institution in the county.

“The superintendent (Jeff Midkiff) further acknowledged that morale among staff and students at GVMS is poor,” the report states.

The review team also notes Davis’ failure to understand various aspects of education, including “classroom walkthroughs, special education compliance, the SAT process, rapport with staff, and policy violations which cause a detriment to student learning,” and she “did not articulate a clear plan for assisting teachers with classroom management and instruction.”

Interviews mention Davis’ interactions with teachers and students were “dismissive and hostile at times,” with teachers telling the interviewers Davis yelled at members of the school community.

“Terms like screaming, yelling, berating, and similar descriptions of aggressive verbal behavior were reported by 36% of staff interviewed. It was evident this intemperance has created an environment that prohibits positive interpersonal relationships and fosters fear and intimidation,” the report states.

The Board of Education approved multiple motions demanding reviews of school and county actions, which the Office of District and School Advancement will conduct monthly. A sweeping follow-up review will take place next March.

The state Department of Education controlled Lincoln County Schools for 12 years because of the local board’s influence on employment and personnel. The state board voted in December 2012 to return local control.