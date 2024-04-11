Dempsey says Hunt investigation over

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An internal investigation into former Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt has concluded. As a result, Hunt has been suspended and reduced in rank.

“The investigation concluded April 2nd of this year. We can’t release specifics about the findings, but I can relay Hunt is currently on a suspension status and his rank is corporal,” Charleston Police Chief Scott Dempsey told MetroNews Thursday.

Hunt was a lieutenant when he stepped down from his position as chief last August and went on medical leave. His medical leave came soon after allegations came to light of inappropriate behavior involving a female officer. Dempsey would not confirm the nature of the investigation. Former Charleston police officer Chelsea McCoy filed a formal complaint against Hunt which was referred to the city police Professional Standards Division.

At the time WCHS Television reported McCoy alleged Hunt tampered with her polygraph results during her departmental application process and had improper interactions with her in the polygraph examination room and the former chief’s city hall office.

Hunt stepped down from his position as chief, but continued on the force under his previous rank while on leave. According to Dempsey his status is now suspended without pay.

“Right now he is currently on suspension status and he was on medical leave. I would imagine once the suspension is over, he will continue to be on medical leave,” Dempsey said. “Suspension is without pay and any other leave is paid.”

Dempsey would not reveal the length of the suspension and said it was unclear when Hunt might return to work. Dempsey added they were glad to have the matter behind them.

“Obviously it’s caused a lot of nervousness and emotions within our department and I think in these situations we try to keep everybody focused on the positive things and focused on our jobs. I think all of our employees are ready to move forward,” Dempsey said.

He added there would be no changes in policy regarding the allegations in the case. Dempsey said there were clear policies in place to govern the alleged behavior, and those policies were enforced as written.

“We have a pretty robust policy and they were pretty clear,” he said.